Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $48.47 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,062 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Walmart were worth $48,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Walmart Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of WMT opened at $121.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group set a $141.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

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Insider Activity

In other Walmart news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,550.91. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,986 shares of company stock worth $15,927,908. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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