Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases 123,274 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 123,274 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $42,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 692.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NextEra Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $87.73 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The firm's 50 day moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day moving average is $89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.36%.

Key NextEra Energy News

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NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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