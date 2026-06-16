Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,332 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. UBS Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 56,332 shares in the company, valued at $23,546,776. This trade represents a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $427.58 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $393.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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