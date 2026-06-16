Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 6,257 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lowered its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,316,423 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,257 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up approximately 1.7% of Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.54% of DoorDash worth $524,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,426,479 shares of the company's stock worth $9,835,229,000 after acquiring an additional 713,571 shares during the period. SC US Ttgp LTD. increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 31,686,624 shares of the company's stock worth $7,176,387,000 after acquiring an additional 506,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,536,824 shares of the company's stock worth $3,971,741,000 after acquiring an additional 391,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,761,072 shares of the company's stock worth $3,569,568,000 after acquiring an additional 464,448 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,865,927 shares of the company's stock worth $2,955,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,743 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $441,046.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 128,216 shares in the company, valued at $20,615,850.64. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $410,563.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,599,006.04. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock valued at $10,914,640. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

NASDAQ DASH opened at $168.09 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $162.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 1.83.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $320.00 to $255.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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