Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 78,248 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd reduced its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,971 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 78,248 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualcomm during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $220.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.26. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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