Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $7,169,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD and Rackspace Technology signed a definitive agreement for a phased deployment of 30 MW of AMD AI compute across Rackspace data centers, reinforcing demand for AMD’s AI hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Article Title

AMD and Rackspace Technology signed a definitive agreement for a phased deployment of 30 MW of AMD AI compute across Rackspace data centers, reinforcing demand for AMD’s AI hardware in enterprise infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD’s reported acquisition of MEXT is being viewed as a strategic move to tackle one of AI’s biggest bottlenecks—memory performance—supporting the company’s longer-term AI competitiveness. Article Title

AMD’s reported acquisition of MEXT is being viewed as a strategic move to tackle one of AI’s biggest bottlenecks—memory performance—supporting the company’s longer-term AI competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive on AMD, citing AI-driven growth, stronger CPU demand, and potential upside to consensus estimates, which is helping fuel bullish sentiment around the stock. Article Title

Several analysts remain constructive on AMD, citing AI-driven growth, stronger CPU demand, and potential upside to consensus estimates, which is helping fuel bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broader AI and semiconductor enthusiasm is also lifting AMD, with articles highlighting the company as a core beneficiary of durable AI demand rather than just short-term momentum. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total transaction of $10,832,450.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 372,032 shares of company stock valued at $158,658,616. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $428.65.

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $547.26 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.78 and a 12 month high of $558.37. The stock has a market cap of $892.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.43, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $393.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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