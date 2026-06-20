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Tempo Wealth LLC Invests $5.02 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Written by MarketBeat
June 20, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Tempo Wealth LLC initiated a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter, buying 7,606 shares valued at about $5.02 million. The stake represents roughly 0.9% of the firm’s holdings and is its 27th largest position.
  • Meta continues to attract heavy institutional interest, with hedge funds and other investors owning 79.91% of the stock. Several other firms also recently established new positions in META.
  • Meta’s recent fundamentals remain strong: it beat Q1 earnings expectations with $10.44 EPS on $56.31 billion in revenue, and the company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.525 per share.
  • Interested in Meta Platforms? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,606 shares of the social networking company's stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Tempo Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $577.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $520.26 and a 52 week high of $796.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $621.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $56.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is 7.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Erste Group Bank cut Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Meta Platforms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $840.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $735.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $840.60.

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 140 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,707,600. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total transaction of $1,268,023.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,890.56. The trade was a 65.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 40,568 shares of company stock worth $25,057,365 in the last ninety days. 13.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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