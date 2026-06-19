Tempo Wealth LLC Invests $78.96 Million in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Tempo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,838 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $78,964,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up about 14.1% of Tempo Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Tempo Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $954.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $909.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $921.12. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1-year low of $646.51 and a 1-year high of $1,034.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is 29.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,026.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,021.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

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