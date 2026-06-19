Tempo Wealth LLC Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,962 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.10 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.40 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.69.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $276.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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