Tempo Wealth LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,157 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Negative Sentiment: IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector.

IBM shares fell after Accenture narrowed its fiscal 2026 sales guidance, sparking concern that enterprise IT spending and services demand could be softer across the sector. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares.

Market commentary said IBM stock remained under pressure intraday as traders reacted to the peer warning, with the move extending a recent downtrend in the shares. Neutral Sentiment: IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst.

IBM also released a study highlighting rising AI dependencies and sovereignty risks for enterprises, which reinforces IBM’s positioning in AI governance but is not an immediate earnings catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today.

Reuters reported IBM executives discussing Europe’s push for tech sovereignty at the G7 and VivaTech, underscoring IBM’s relevance in AI and cloud infrastructure discussions, though this is more strategic than market-moving today. Positive Sentiment: Separately, IBM Maximo Application Suite was used in a successful SaaS migration for a major Asia-Pacific resort operator, showing continued enterprise adoption of IBM software. Sedin Technologies Completes IBM Maximo Application Suite SaaS Migration for Major Asia-Pacific Resort Operator Across Five Properties

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.90. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $332.46. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Further Reading

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