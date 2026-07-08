Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 256.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,043 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC's holdings in Tempus AI were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter worth $116,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter worth $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 21.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 2,926.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 204,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company's stock.

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Tempus AI Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ TEM opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 3.46.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The company had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.54.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tempus AI

In other Tempus AI news, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 166,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $9,556,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,775,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at $504,403,266.84. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jennifer A. Doudna sold 2,673 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,810. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 572,759 shares of company stock valued at $29,238,424. Insiders own 24.26% of the company's stock.

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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