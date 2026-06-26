Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,077 shares of the company's stock after selling 47,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of Tempus AI worth $14,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tempus AI by 201.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 21.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 2,926.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 211,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 204,629 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $383,541.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 128,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,650,435.05. The trade was a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ryan Fukushima sold 13,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $597,148.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 603,558 shares in the company, valued at $26,598,801.06. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 392,307 shares of company stock worth $18,901,264. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEM

Tempus AI Stock Up 5.6%

TEM stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 3.62. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $104.32.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here