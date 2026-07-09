Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB - Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,037 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,069 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.12% of Tenable worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,427,510 shares of the company's stock worth $363,009,000 after acquiring an additional 465,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,179,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,354,000 after purchasing an additional 713,291 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tenable by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,243,625 shares of the company's stock worth $99,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,671 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,353 shares of the company's stock worth $105,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Tenable by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,092,577 shares of the company's stock worth $72,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,402 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $39.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $42.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Tenable had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $262.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TENB. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tenable from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tenable from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tenable from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.89.

Read Our Latest Report on Tenable

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

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