Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,854 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,681 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC's holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THC. PeakShares LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. PeakShares LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company's stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company's stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company's stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 7.8%

THC stock opened at $262.36 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.02 and a 52 week high of $262.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.22.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.26 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 20.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $308.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $240.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $236.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tenet Healthcare

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total transaction of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,634.08. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $5,103,217. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tenet Healthcare

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenet Healthcare this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and improved outlook: Tenet beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, while raising its 2026 forecast. Performance was driven by solid same-facility growth and disciplined expense management, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Tenet Healthcare Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2026 Outlook

Tenet beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue, while raising its 2026 forecast. Performance was driven by solid same-facility growth and disciplined expense management, reinforcing the company’s operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raise price targets: Truist increased its target to $290 from $270 and maintained a “buy” rating. Guggenheim raised its target to $283 from $242 and also rated the shares “buy.” The upgrades suggest analysts see further upside following the earnings beat and improved guidance. Analyst price-target updates

Truist increased its target to $290 from $270 and maintained a “buy” rating. Guggenheim raised its target to $283 from $242 and also rated the shares “buy.” The upgrades suggest analysts see further upside following the earnings beat and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Growth-stock appeal: Zacks highlighted Tenet as a highly ranked growth stock, which could attract additional interest from growth, value and momentum-focused investors. Tenet Healthcare Is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock

Zacks highlighted Tenet as a highly ranked growth stock, which could attract additional interest from growth, value and momentum-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst signal: Robert W. Baird lifted its target sharply to $280 from $210 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating improved valuation expectations without a full shift to a bullish stance. Analyst price-target update

Robert W. Baird lifted its target sharply to $280 from $210 but retained a “neutral” rating, indicating improved valuation expectations without a full shift to a bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Executive and director stock sales: EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 10,878 shares worth approximately $2.65 million, reducing her position by 37.14%. Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 3,837 shares worth about $934,000, cutting his ownership by 28.62%. Although these sales may be for personal or tax-related reasons, the sizable transactions could create a modest overhang for THC. Tenet Healthcare insider transaction filing

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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