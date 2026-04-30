Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC Stake Cut by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,856,018 shares of the company's stock after selling 153,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.08% of Tenet Healthcare worth $1,759,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,147,555 shares of the company's stock worth $638,958,000 after acquiring an additional 880,413 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,119,423 shares of the company's stock worth $373,020,000 after purchasing an additional 157,109 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,423 shares of the company's stock worth $380,989,000 after buying an additional 720,160 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $225,263,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,078,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,996,000 after acquiring an additional 94,903 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,017 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.70, for a total value of $1,865,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 6,500 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.43, for a total value of $1,549,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,853.13. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 46,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,943,111 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $250.56.

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Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of THC stock opened at $180.08 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $208.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.76. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a twelve month low of $134.56 and a twelve month high of $247.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 6.60%.The firm's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.190-18.470 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.31 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

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