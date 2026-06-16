Tennant Company $TNC Stock Holdings Lessened by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC - Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,728 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 62,699 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of Tennant worth $33,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $43,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tennant by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 502,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 26.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,996 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,261,000 after buying an additional 91,382 shares during the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 63.1% in the third quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 291,864 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,212,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tennant by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,633 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Tennant from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $91.00 price objective (down from $107.00) on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tennant from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut Tennant from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tennant presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $91.00.

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Tennant Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE TNC opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Tennant Company has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $88.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.55%.The firm had revenue of $297.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tennant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Tennant's dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tennant Profile

Tennant Company is a global provider of solutions that help keep facilities clean, safe and sustainable. The company designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of cleaning machines, chemicals and service programs that address the cleaning needs of customers in diverse industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, food and beverage, healthcare and education. Tennant's product portfolio encompasses both ride-on and walk-behind floor scrubbers and sweepers, carpet extractors, power brushes, pressure washers and autonomous cleaning machines.

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Tennant has grown from a regional manufacturer into a multinational organization with operations in more than 70 countries and sales representation in over 100 markets worldwide.

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