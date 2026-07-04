Tensor Edge Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Tensor Edge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $15,136,000. Entegris comprises 2.6% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tensor Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Entegris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entegris by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 10,784 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Entegris by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 45,300 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,708,000.

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Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 6,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total value of $886,715.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 50,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,025,460.57. This represents a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 6,848 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.23, for a total value of $1,021,927.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,961 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,201,830.03. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,867 shares of company stock valued at $15,215,629. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Entegris from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Entegris from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENTG

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $146.66 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.97 and a 12-month high of $186.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 84.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $811.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Entegris's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris's product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

Further Reading

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