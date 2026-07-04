Tensor Edge Capital LLC Has $25.03 Million Stock Position in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Tensor Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 246.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,400 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the quarter. Astera Labs comprises 4.3% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tensor Edge Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Astera Labs worth $25,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 796 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.03, for a total value of $231,659.88. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 103,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,075,913.29. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $3,551,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 75,688 shares in the company, valued at $26,882,106.96. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,981,441 shares of company stock worth $444,969,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

ALAB opened at $406.42 on Friday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.18 and a fifty-two week high of $499.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.72 and a 200 day moving average of $205.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 3.66.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $205.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

Further Reading

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