Tensor Edge Capital LLC Has $36.56 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Tensor Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,220 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 6.3% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings in Synopsys were worth $36,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,464,862 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,673,315,000 after buying an additional 283,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,788,890 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,128,317,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,980 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,148,491,000 after buying an additional 109,917 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,310,846 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,017,256,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,593,619 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,218,275,000 after acquiring an additional 376,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Synopsys from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Synopsys from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $570.06.

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Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $437.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company's 50 day moving average is $482.19 and its 200 day moving average is $461.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $376.18 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Further Reading

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