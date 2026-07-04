Tensor Edge Capital LLC Has $52.62 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Tensor Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,505 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 61,505 shares during the period. Teradyne makes up 9.0% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tensor Edge Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Teradyne worth $52,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $369.09 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $487.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.59 and a 200-day moving average of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.35, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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