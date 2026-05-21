Tensor Edge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 150,000 PTC Inc. $PTC

Tensor Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $26,132,000. PTC accounts for 7.4% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tensor Edge Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of PTC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Point Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in PTC by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in PTC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PTC from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

PTC Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $147.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $219.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.89.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.63. PTC had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 41.81%.The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,462.30. The trade was a 39.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.24, for a total value of $106,137.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,375.96. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Further Reading

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