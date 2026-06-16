Tenzing Financial LLC Buys New Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Tenzing Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,252 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tenzing Financial LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,130.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,016.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,182.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,133.00 to $1,251.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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