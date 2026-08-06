Teradata Corporation $TDC Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 183.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,200 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 151,568 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Teradata worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 25,800.0% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradata by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

Teradata Trading Down 24.0%

NYSE TDC opened at $26.12 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13. Teradata Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.96 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 56.32%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $396.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Teradata's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.550-0.590 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradata from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research lowered Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Teradata from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 5,657 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $190,754.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,322,161.20. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $602,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 188,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,599,985. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,899. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

More Teradata News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradata this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Teradata reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the roughly $0.55–$0.56 consensus, while revenue reached $410 million versus expectations near $396 million. EPS increased from $0.47 a year earlier. Teradata Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Teradata reported adjusted EPS of $0.69, above the roughly $0.55–$0.56 consensus, while revenue reached $410 million versus expectations near $396 million. EPS increased from $0.47 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved: Recurring revenue rose 3% to $363 million, non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 21.5%, operating cash flow increased 147% to $106 million, and adjusted free cash flow climbed 226% to $127 million. Management raised full-year EPS guidance to $2.65–$2.73, above the $2.47 consensus, and also increased its cash-flow outlook. Teradata Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Year Over Year

Recurring revenue rose 3% to $363 million, non-GAAP operating margin expanded to 21.5%, operating cash flow increased 147% to $106 million, and adjusted free cash flow climbed 226% to $127 million. Management raised full-year EPS guidance to $2.65–$2.73, above the $2.47 consensus, and also increased its cash-flow outlook. Positive Sentiment: AI strategy provided a growth catalyst: Teradata highlighted the launch of its Teradata Data Analyst Agent and continued cloud ARR and recurring-revenue growth, supporting the company’s longer-term AI and cloud positioning. TDC Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AI Platform and Margin Gains

Teradata highlighted the launch of its Teradata Data Analyst Agent and continued cloud ARR and recurring-revenue growth, supporting the company’s longer-term AI and cloud positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price targets remain mixed. Barclays lowered its target from $28 to $27 and maintained an “underweight” rating, while the broader group’s reported average target was approximately $35.56. Teradata Analyst Price Target Update

Analyst price targets remain mixed. Barclays lowered its target from $28 to $27 and maintained an “underweight” rating, while the broader group’s reported average target was approximately $35.56. Negative Sentiment: Near-term revenue guidance disappointed: Teradata forecast third-quarter revenue of $391.0–$399.4 million, below the $403 million consensus, with recurring revenue expected to decline 4% to 2% year over year. The EPS range of $0.55–$0.59 was also slightly below consensus at its midpoint. Full-year revenue guidance remained down 2% to flat, while consulting revenue fell 24% in Q2. Why Is Teradata Stock Falling on Wednesday?

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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