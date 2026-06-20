Teradyne, Inc. $TER Position Decreased by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,397 shares of the company's stock after selling 36,792 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 5.0% of XXEC Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. XXEC Inc.'s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 25.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,722,327 shares of the company's stock worth $374,701,000 after buying an additional 548,140 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Teradyne by 656.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 125,312 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 108,745 shares during the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3,233.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 910,023 shares of the company's stock worth $176,144,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $437.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.24 and a 12 month high of $440.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $374.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.01.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TER

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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