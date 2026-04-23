Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 2,221.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,979 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 135,864 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Teradyne worth $27,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $325.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Teradyne from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $314.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Up 1.4%

Teradyne stock opened at $385.18 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.27 and a 12 month high of $390.80. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $321.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.98. The firm has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Key Teradyne News

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Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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