Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Caxton Associates LLP

Caxton Associates LLP lessened its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,954 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LLP's holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $373.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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