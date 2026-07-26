Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,309 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Teradyne worth $50,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

Get Teradyne alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $394.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $349.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a PE ratio of 64.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.18 and a 12 month high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $232,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,581,310. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Teradyne, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teradyne wasn't on the list.

While Teradyne currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here