Teradyne, Inc. $TER Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,703,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 549,849 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 1.09% of Teradyne worth $505,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 211 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ TER opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $383.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.90. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $487.91. The company has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $370.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.03, for a total value of $1,692,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 120,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,962,424.10. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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