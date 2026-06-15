Teradyne, Inc. $TER Stock Position Increased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,033 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.01% of Teradyne worth $306,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Teradyne Stock Performance

TER opened at $403.20 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $422.11. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.24 and a 200-day moving average of $292.13.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,992. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna upped their price target on Teradyne from $335.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price target on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

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