TeraWulf Inc. $WULF Shares Bought by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,330 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 216,330 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of TeraWulf worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 1,191.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 3,748.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of TeraWulf during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TeraWulf

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 137,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $3,657,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,945,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,938,383.20. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company's stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

WULF stock opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 3.73. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TeraWulf Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WULF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TeraWulf from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TeraWulf

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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