Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Terreno Realty worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Terreno Realty alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 246.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,188,453 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $257,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979,982 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,221,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 1,252.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,749 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 595,225 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 529.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,497 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,924,000 after purchasing an additional 342,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 108.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 599,894 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $34,044,000 after purchasing an additional 311,559 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $68.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Terreno Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Price Performance

TRNO stock opened at $71.53 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $78.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.60 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 86.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio is presently 50.86%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Terreno Realty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Terreno Realty wasn't on the list.

While Terreno Realty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here