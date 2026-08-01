Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,515 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 21,442 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.39% of Terreno Realty worth $25,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Terreno Realty by 57.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

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Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $68.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $78.94.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.60 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 86.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Terreno Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an "underperform" rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $69.00 price objective on Terreno Realty in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRNO

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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