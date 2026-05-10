Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,664 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 76,230 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of Terreno Realty worth $30,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,473 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 67,020 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the period.

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Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.6%

Terreno Realty stock opened at $66.17 on Friday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.36. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 86.44%.The company had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $122.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $72.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group set a $72.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Terreno Realty from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terreno Realty

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation NYSE: TRNO is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company's portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

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