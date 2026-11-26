State Street Corp decreased its position in Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO - Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,111,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 5,808,796 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.54% of Terreno Realty worth $397,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,292 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 695,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 330,618 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period.

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Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $67.21 on Thursday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $78.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $128.72 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 68.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Terreno Realty's dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Terreno Realty from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $73.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and operates industrial properties. Its portfolio includes warehouses and distribution facilities, as well as other properties used for activities such as transportation, logistics, and light manufacturing. The company focuses on major coastal U.S. markets, including New York City, Northern New Jersey, Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Miami. In addition to acquiring and leasing properties, Terreno pursues redevelopment and improvement projects to support its tenants' industrial and distribution needs.

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