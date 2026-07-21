Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Boosted by DUTCH ASSET Corp

DUTCH ASSET Corp increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 4.9% of DUTCH ASSET Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. DUTCH ASSET Corp's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.07.

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Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $407.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 339.06, a P/E/G ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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