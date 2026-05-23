Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Lifted by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $36,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Article Title

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving rollout in China and subscription-based FSD availability in Europe bolster the case that autonomy could become a bigger growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Article Title

Some analysts and commentators continue to frame Tesla as a robotics and AI company, with bullish chatter around Optimus and the company’s long-term pivot away from being just an automaker. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Article Title

SpaceX’s IPO has dominated investor attention, and while it highlights Musk’s ecosystem, the market is debating whether it will ultimately help Tesla or distract capital and attention away from TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Article Title

Reuters reported Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, adding another quality-control issue to the stock’s recent concerns. Negative Sentiment: Several articles warn that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched and that FSD still faces execution questions, with critics saying the technology is not yet ready to justify the stock’s premium. Article Title

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $426.01 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 390.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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