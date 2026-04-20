Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Lifted by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,052 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA opened at $400.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 370.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average of $422.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Phillip Securities lowered their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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