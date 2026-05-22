Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,618 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software is now available in China, a potentially important growth driver for software revenue and a boost to its autonomous-driving narrative.

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving software is now available in China, a potentially important growth driver for software revenue and a boost to its autonomous-driving narrative. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to highlight Tesla’s deeper involvement in Musk’s broader AI and space ecosystem, including speculation about future strategic ties with SpaceX.

Analysts and investors continue to highlight Tesla’s deeper involvement in Musk’s broader AI and space ecosystem, including speculation about future strategic ties with SpaceX. Neutral Sentiment: Cathie Wood praised Tesla’s Model S as the spark for Musk’s AI, robotics, and space ambitions, but the commentary is more narrative-driven than a direct business catalyst.

Cathie Wood praised Tesla’s Model S as the spark for Musk’s AI, robotics, and space ambitions, but the commentary is more narrative-driven than a direct business catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Ford’s announced Europe EV expansion and Waymo’s operational pauses underscore intensifying competition in autonomy and EVs, but these are indirect pressures rather than Tesla-specific events.

Ford’s announced Europe EV expansion and Waymo’s operational pauses underscore intensifying competition in autonomy and EVs, but these are indirect pressures rather than Tesla-specific events. Negative Sentiment: Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, raising safety and regulatory concerns.

Tesla is recalling 14,575 Model Y SUVs in the U.S. over a missing weight certification label, raising safety and regulatory concerns. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Tesla raised some Model Y prices while analysts warn of a larger demand problem add to worries about near-term sales momentum.

Reports that Tesla raised some Model Y prices while analysts warn of a larger demand problem add to worries about near-term sales momentum. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles suggest the SpaceX IPO could distract Elon Musk and shift investor focus away from Tesla, which may pressure TSLA sentiment.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1%

Tesla stock opened at $417.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. China Renaissance lowered their target price on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Tesla from $352.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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