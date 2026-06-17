Tesla, Inc. $TSLA is Fred Alger Management LLC's 9th Largest Position

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 180,405 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.9% of Fred Alger Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $743,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,593,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $404.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $400.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.78. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 371.25, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. China Renaissance reduced their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Tesla from $540.00 to $480.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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