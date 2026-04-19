Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Position Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,321,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 9,339 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $606,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.79 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.71 and a 200-day moving average of $422.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $398.61.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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