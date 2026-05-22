Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 1,324.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 859,130 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.5% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $400,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after acquiring an additional 344,162 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,851,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,550 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,737,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $2,996,118,000 after acquiring an additional 368,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $417.85 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.35, a PEG ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.85.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla confirmed FSD Supervised is now available in China, potentially boosting software monetization and competitiveness in a key EV market. Article Title

Tesla confirmed FSD Supervised is now available in China, potentially boosting software monetization and competitiveness in a key EV market. Positive Sentiment: New SpaceX filing details suggest Tesla remains deeply intertwined with Musk’s broader ecosystem, including AI and infrastructure projects that could support the long-term bull case for TSLA. Article Title

New SpaceX filing details suggest Tesla remains deeply intertwined with Musk’s broader ecosystem, including AI and infrastructure projects that could support the long-term bull case for TSLA. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are debating whether a future SpaceX-Tesla combination is plausible, but it remains speculation rather than an announced deal. Article Title

Analysts are debating whether a future SpaceX-Tesla combination is plausible, but it remains speculation rather than an announced deal. Negative Sentiment: Investors warn that SpaceX’s IPO could increase scrutiny on Musk and pull attention away from Tesla’s execution, especially if the public market starts comparing the two businesses more directly. Article Title

Investors warn that SpaceX’s IPO could increase scrutiny on Musk and pull attention away from Tesla’s execution, especially if the public market starts comparing the two businesses more directly. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary continues to argue Tesla is overvalued and facing pressure from policy, competition, and weaker sentiment around its core auto business. Article Title

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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