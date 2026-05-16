Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 20,651 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 1.3% of DNB Asset Management AS's portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS's holdings in Tesla were worth $372,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Young Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in Tesla by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 139,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $62,916,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Tesla by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 89,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $40,377,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Tesla Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $422.24 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.21 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 387.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm's 50-day moving average is $386.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. President Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $424.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 83,213 shares of company stock worth $32,201,105 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here