Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Excelsior Advisor Network LLC

Excelsior Advisor Network LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 406.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,522 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Excelsior Advisor Network LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $309.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company's 50 day moving average is $398.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.17). Tesla had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company had revenue of $28.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Truist Financial set a $370.00 target price on Tesla and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $402.24.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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