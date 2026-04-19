Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.7% of ZEGA Investments LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. ZEGA Investments LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

More Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. DZ Bank reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 370.94, a P/E/G ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.79 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $422.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total value of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here