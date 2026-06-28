Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,116 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.4% of AA Financial Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AA Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $9,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.2% in the second quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Tesla Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $379.71 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 348.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's 50 day moving average is $405.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities decreased their price objective on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here