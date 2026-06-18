Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $24,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

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Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $396.38 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $401.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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