Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $16,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its stake in Tesla by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research cut Tesla to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $407.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $394.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 362.17, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.82 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here