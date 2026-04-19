Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,892 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Tesla were worth $9,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. ZEGA Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its stake in Tesla by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 28,163 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 901 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $222.79 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $389.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.94, a PEG ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, March 27th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Phillip Securities cut their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here