Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,980,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,082,813 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Invesco Ltd.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.45% of Tesla worth $7,636,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after buying an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.42, a P/E/G ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The business's 50-day moving average price is $402.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Phillip Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tesla from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here