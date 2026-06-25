Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,811 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Tesla by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $405.06.

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Key Tesla News

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Down 1.6%

TSLA opened at $375.53 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.77 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 344.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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